Pankaj Advani Net Worth, Earnings And Recent ₹5 Lakh Donation To PM Cares Fund

Indian billiards and snooker player Pankaj Advani is a 23-time World Champion. He is a recipient of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2006 and a Padma Bhushan in 2018. Here, we take a look at some details regarding the Pankaj Advani net worth details and the exact Pankaj Advani donation to the Prime Ministers Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund).
According to topplanetinfo.com, the Pankaj Advani net worth figure is estimated to be around to ₹53.5 crore (i.e. approximately $7 million). The Pankaj Advani net worth figure comprises of his total earnings from the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India as a professional billiards and snooker player.
In wake of the nationwide coronavirus crisis, Pankaj Advani recently pledged to donate a sum of ₹5 lakh (approximately $6,600) to PM Cares Fund for helping the coronavirus-affected people across India. Through his donation, Advani joined several other Indian sporting personalities to have made their contribution in a fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He took to Twitter to announce the same and he wrote that his donation towards PM Cares Fund is just a small contribution on his part for a much larger cause. Further in his caption, he also urged his followers to spread awareness regarding the contagious disease and called for unity among the public.
A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let’s spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind! #PMCARESFund #COVID19 @narendramodi @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju— Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) April 6, 2020
