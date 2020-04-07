The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pankaj Advani Net Worth, Earnings And Recent ₹5 Lakh Donation To PM Cares Fund

other sports

Indian billiards champion Pankaj Advani is a recipient of the Arjuna Award (2004), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (2006), Padma Shri (2009) and Padma Bhushan (2018).

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pankaj Advani

Indian billiards and snooker player Pankaj Advani is a 23-time World Champion. He is a recipient of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2006 and a Padma Bhushan in 2018. Here, we take a look at some details regarding the Pankaj Advani net worth details and the exact Pankaj Advani donation to the Prime Ministers Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund).    

Also Read | Pankaj Advani Donation To PM CARES Fund for Coronavirus

Also Read | World Team Snooker C'ship: Pankaj Advani and Aditya Mehra In The Final

Pankaj Advani net worth and other details

Pankaj Advani net worth

According to topplanetinfo.com, the Pankaj Advani net worth figure is estimated to be around to ₹53.5 crore (i.e. approximately $7 million). The Pankaj Advani net worth figure comprises of his total earnings from the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India as a professional billiards and snooker player.

Also Read | PM Modi Congratulates Pankaj Advani On His 22nd World Title

Also Read | Pankaj Advani Beat Sourav 5-2 In Final To Claim National Billiards C'ship Title

Pankaj Advani donation to PM Cares Fund

In wake of the nationwide coronavirus crisis, Pankaj Advani recently pledged to donate a sum of ₹5 lakh (approximately $6,600) to PM Cares Fund for helping the coronavirus-affected people across India. Through his donation, Advani joined several other Indian sporting personalities to have made their contribution in a fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He took to Twitter to announce the same and he wrote that his donation towards PM Cares Fund is just a small contribution on his part for a much larger cause. Further in his caption, he also urged his followers to spread awareness regarding the contagious disease and called for unity among the public.

Also Read | Pankaj Advani Says He's Federer's 'huge Fan', Recommends Films

Also Read | Pankaj Advani Donation: Billiards Champion Announces ₹5 Lakh Donation To PM CARES Fund for Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
YECHURY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S REMARK
COVID-19
NORTH EASTERN GIRL SPAT ON: NCW
Trump
TRUMP WARNS INDIA OF RETALIATION
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
COVID-19
NETIZENS KEEPING CREATIVITY FLOWING