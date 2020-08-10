Aamir Khan Gets Mobbed By Fans In Turkey Amid Coronavirus Pandemic; Pictures Go Viral

Aamir Khan who is currently in Turkey to resume the shoot of his next film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was mobbed by fans for selfies amid Coronavirus pandemic. Though the actor was smiling throughout and had his face mask on, he was surrounded by fans requesting for selfies with no social distance.

There were few more pictures shared by his fans in Turkey where the actor is seen having a gala time at the dinner table.

Lan adam yaşadığım şehre gelmiş ben hariç herkes resim çekinmiş.😁



Bu Arada yorumlar’da Niğde’yi hakir görüp alay edenin gelmişini geçmişini S...Kerim.! Adam olun insan olun lan adi insanlar.. bu NİĞDE bu ülke için kaç şehit vermiş neleri heba etmiş açında bakın..! #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/zuy6vsy6zC — Sᴏɴᴇʀ Bᴀᴛᴛᴀʟ  (@SnrBTTL) August 10, 2020

Evveett #AamirKhan gazozumuzu da içtiğine göre artık fahri bir Niğdeli 💞 pic.twitter.com/BM2qtwzXOx — Mustafa Necati (@Msncoz) August 10, 2020

Ünlü aktör Amir Khan, Forrest Gump uyarlaması yeni filmi “Laal Singh Chaddha”nın çekimlerini tamamlamak üzere Niğde'ye iniş yaptı. pic.twitter.com/EduZSwKMM4 — Kamera Aşçısı (@kameraascisi) August 10, 2020

Hint sinemasının en önemli isimlerinden olan Aamir Khan, üzerinde çalıştığı yeni filminin çekimlerinin bir kısmını tamamlamak için Niğde'ye geldi. Niğdeliler,ünlü aktöre yoğun ilgi gösterdi.(Adam gibi adam🤗❤) #AamirKhan #pazartesi pic.twitter.com/TovzTHlDeC — Zeynep (@zynpttt) August 10, 2020

Laal Singh Chaddha release postponed to Christmas 2021

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, will now release on Christmas 2021, the makers announced on Monday. The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks'' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump", was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25 this year.

The production on the film is yet to be finished. According to Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently focused on completing the movie. "We will still keep the Chirstmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir_khan @Viacom18Studios. All focus on film completion for now!" Andhare wrote on Twitter.

"Secret Superstar" helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. The project is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

The film has music by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for the lyrics. Khan, who was last seen in "Thugs of Hindostan", announced the project in March 2019 on his birthday.

(with PTI inputs)

