Rajinikanth Tweets Heartfelt Message For His Fans As He Completes 45 Years In Cinema

Rajinikanth has completed 45 years in Indian Cinema and the Thalaiva is quite grateful to his fans for giving him immense support through these years. The actor penned down a heartfelt tweet for his fans in which he thanked his fans and well-wishers who have kept him going for close to 5 decades. Rajinikanth will complete 45 years in Cinema on August 15, the day his first film was released. The movie Aboorva Raganangal released in 1975 will mark the 45th anniversary of Rajinikanth’s career in films.

Rajinikanth tweets heartfelt message for his fans

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote a heartfelt message in which he thanked fans for their amazing support throughout the years. He remarked that he has indeed completed 45 years of his theatrical journey and he expressed his heartfelt thanks to everyone who has greeted him for completing this milestone.

The actor then went on to thank his fan base as well. Several prominent personalities from the south greeted the Thalaiva on completing an incredible milestone. Several stars even praised Rajinikanth for his amazing contribution to Indian Cinema. These 45 years saw more than 160 films of the actor in multiple languages. Take a look at his tweet-

Translation: On this day, which marks the forty-fifth anniversary of my theatrical journey, my heartfelt thanks go out to all the good hearts who greeted me and to the fan base that keeps me alive.

Over the years, Rajinikanth has transformed himself into many roles for his characters in various films. He is known for his distinct style and mannerisms in films. Fans over the years have been emulating his style and have been fans of the actor ever since then.

The actor is known to give out major hits that set out huge records. Over the years despite the shift in cinema, Rajinikanth has marvelled audiences with his portrayals on-screen. Rajnikanth has managed to keep up with changing trends in cinema and has surprised fans with his biggest hits over the years. Fans also took to Twitter to praise the actor and shared several congratulatory messages for the superstar on this auspicious occasion. A collage of all the famous characters played by Rajinikanth was being shared by several people including several south actors as well.

5 Decades! 45 Years! An Identity, An Icon of Indian Cinema



Extremely Happy to release our beloved Superstar #Rajinikanth’s #45YearsOfRajinismCDP @Rajinikanth Sir’s contribution towards Indian Cinema Is Magical & Monumental..Congrats Sir! pic.twitter.com/Fis5NU7kHO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 9, 2020

