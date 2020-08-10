Sakshi Dhoni Shares A Picture Of Ziva With A Baby; Baffled Netizens Ask, 'Who Is He/she?'

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Monday, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her daughter Ziva, who was seen holding a child in her lap. The picture left Netizens baffled and fans asked, 'Whose child is this?'.

Many even dropped congratulatory messages thinking Sakshi delivered a second child. While she hasn't revealed who the baby is, some reports suggest it could be Hardik Pandya's newly born.

As citizens continue to remain indoors amid the lockdown, MS Dhoni seems to be spending some quality time with his family. Sakshi Dhoni keeps sharing a few updates from their farmhouse.

Dhoni gears up for IPL

Dhoni was last seen playing for India during the 2019 World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, which unfortunately the Men in Blue lost by the smallest of the margins. Dhoni will next be seen in action in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings, which was the finalist the previous season where it lost to Mumbai Indians by just 1 run. The IPL, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held in UAE from September 19 onwards, where eight teams will compete to win the coveted trophy.