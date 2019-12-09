Aamir Khan Is A Proud Father As His Daughter Ira Khan Makes Her Directorial Debut

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently on a shooting spree for his film Laal Singh Chaddha. His look from the film has also been going viral on social media. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is reportedly an adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The original film starred actor Tom Hanks in the titular role. Recently, Aamir showcased his excitement on his social media as his daughter Ira Khan is soon going to make her directorial debut with the play Medea. He shared the poster of the play and wished Ira for her new venture and also stated that he is proud of her. Check out the picture below.

Ira's debut play will also star Hazel Keech

Ira had recently revealed about her much-awaited debut on her social media handle and had expressed her excitement regarding the project. She had also shared a BTS picture of herself preparing for the play. She had revealed in the caption that sometimes she forgets to find time to sit down and do her own homework amidst such a huge team and so many people to coordinate with. The play will also star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech. She also spoke about her debut in an earlier interview with an online portal.

Ira called the medium of theatre extremely real and physical

Ira said that there was no particular reason for her to chose the medium of theatre for her debut. She called theatre magical, all-consuming and went on to call it real as well as physical in the world of technology. Ira further added that she loves the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for because there is so much that you can express. Talking about the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, it is helmed by Advait Chandan. The film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao via Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom Motion Pictures. The film will reportedly hit the big screens on Christmas 2020.

