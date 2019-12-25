Aamir Khan Jets Off To Panchgani To Celebrate Christmas With His Family

Superstar Aamir Khan has been shooting nonstop for Laal Singh Chaddha since late September. The actor has been traveling around the country to shoot for the movie and hasn't visited his family due to work. The actor, along with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad, and his mother, has headed to Panchgani to celebrate Christmas.

A source close to Aamir Khan shares, "Aamir sir has been on a hectic shooting schedule non-stop for Laal Singh Chaddha and hasn't been able to spend any time with his family." The source further adds, "When he finally got a break from shooting, he decided to make the best of it and took off to Panchgani along with the family to celebrate Christmas."

The film is being adapted from Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States.

The actor will be shooting for the movie in over a hundred real locations across the country and will see Aamir undergo a tremendous transformation. Before Jaisalmer, the team had shot for a schedule in Chandigarh as well. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh.

The movie is helmed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, who was Aamir’s manager before he became a filmmaker. Laal Singh Chaddha will be hitting the screens on Christmas next year. It is set to be Aamir’s first movie in two years, after Thugs of Hindostan, that had released on Diwali 2018. Aamir is also one of the producers of the movie.

