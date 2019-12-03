Aamir Khan Productions' Movies That Changed Bollywood Completely

Aamir Khan is one of the biggest superstars of this era. The perfectionist is known for shaping the Indian cinema the way it is now. Aamir has given Bollywood some of its marvelous masterpieces. His movies are not only entertaining and engaging, but they also carry a strong message.

Aamir Khan is going to be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is adapted of a popular Hollywood movie, Forest Gump. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, here is a list of the top three blockbuster movies produced by Aamir Khan-

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

The movie is one of the best myths and heartwarming family drama movie ever created. The movie targets parenting problems and issues of specially-abled students. Aamir Khan not only produced this movie, but he also acted as a school teacher who brings forth light to many topics. The movie also stars Darsheel Safary in a lead role.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

While mentioning movies that are produced by Aamir Khan, a person can never forget this college romance drama. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is one of the most loved romantic movies of its time. The title song of this romantic drama became the love anthem for many students when the movie was released. Although Aamir was not a part of the movie's cast, still the movie managed to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

Dangal (2016)

Dangal is based on a real-life story of a family of wrestlers. The entire storyline revolves around a father's obsession for winning a gold medal for India. Aamir played the part of the father and showed his dedication towards his profession by gaining loads of weight and reducing it. The movie also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

