Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Follows Aamir's Footsteps, Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple

Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently headed to Amritsar for the shooting of her much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha seems to be following her co-star's footsteps as she headed to the Golden Temple to seek blessings. In a series of pictures & videos that have surfaced on the internet, she can be seen wearing a grey-striped kurta with a dupatta over her head.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seeks blessings at the Golden Temple

Previously, Aamir Khan offered prayers at Gurudwara Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. He is currently in Punjab for the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

On the professional front:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a series of projects lined up. The actress will be seen in Karan Johar's Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also feature in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, playing the role of a policewoman. On being asked how it is sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan for the first time in Angrezi Medium, she said that she came on board with the project to work with the critically-acclaimed actor. It may be a small part, but Kareena believes it will be a great learning experience. Kareena will be essaying the role of a cop in "Angrezi Medium". The makers have started shooting and she will join the cast soon.

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. It is a sequel to Irrfan's 2017 superhit comedy-drama Hindi Medium and is slated to be released on April 25 next year. Apart from that she also has Karan Johar's Takht alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, and others.

