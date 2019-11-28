Farah Khan Finally Reveals Why Aamir Was Not Seen In The Deewangi Song From Om Shanti Om

Recently, prominent director and choreographer Farah Khan got candid in an interview while attending the International Film Festival Of India which took place in Goa. The choreographer revealed that it is her dream to make Hollywood star Tom Cruise dance. Farah also spoke about her journey as a choreographer and then as a director. It is not a hidden fact that Farah's film Om Shanti had one of the most star-studded songs, titled Deewangi Deewangi which saw several Bollywood celebrities grooving together under one roof. While the song saw many celebrities, superstar Aamir Khan was absent from the track which had bothered many fans.

Farah Khan finally said why Aamir Khan was not a part of the song

Farah Khan also revealed in the interview, why Aamir could not be a part of the hit track. She said that she really wanted Aamir to be in the song. She added that she wanted one shot which had all the three Khans that is Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together. Farah said that Aamir drove her crazy for 10 days as he could not give her the confirmation due to other commitments. Finally, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor could not be a part of the song as he was busy editing his film Taare Zameen Par.

Farah also wanted yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar to be in the song

Farah also made an interesting revelation wherein she told that four years later, Aamir revealed to her that he did not want to do the song. Farah further added that she even wanted veteran actor Dilip Kumar to be a part of the track but somehow it did not materialize. The Happy New Year director also spoke about the cult song Chaiya Chaiya from the movie Dil Se. Farah said that they were not permitted to shoot the song at the station so they managed to shoot it on the top of a train. She proudly added that the song was filmed for four days and no one fell down from the train during this duration. Farah also added that actors like Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty were also approached for the song before Malaika Arora was roped in.

