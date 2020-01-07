Aamir Khan, Salman Khan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Turned Producers

Making films involves high risk. There are many films that have not worked due to various reasons. However, actors, at some point, have chosen to produce their own films, under their own banner. Some of their movies have banged at the box office and some have failed miserably. Let’s take a look at some such actor-turned-producers in Bollywood. Below is a complete list of actor turned producers. Read on to know more details:

Juhi Chawla

Juhi has always won the audience's hearts with her acting skills and gorgeous smile. She turned to production by teaming up with Aziz Mirza and Shah Rukh Khan, and the production banner was called Dreamz Unlimited. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was released under this production and it failed.

John Abraham

John Abraham became a popular star and earned a lot of fame after working in the film Dhoom. But perhaps the actor wanted to expand his work in Bollywood. He turned his attention to production as well and delivered a super successful hit with Vicky Donor.

Amir Khan

Aamir Khan’s acting has won him fans and accolades. But the Dangal actor has shown us that he has a great appetite for earning big money by producing super hit films. Aamir Khan Productions have delivered some of Indian cinema’s finest movies in Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par and Dangal.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the most acclaimed contemporary actors in Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills and sharp looks, she is now also known as a prominent producer in Bollywood. Among the films she has produced, NH10, a thriller, set in Haryana, about a husband and wife going on a road trip, is the most popular one.

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan’s career as an actor didn’t turn out well. There are also not many films we would remember him by. But his move as a producer turned out pretty well for him, and he delivered superhits like the Dabangg Trilogy and many more.

