5 Longest Running Bollywood Movies Of All Time That You Must Watch

India is one of those countries which produced the highest number of films across all the genres. The competition in the film industry is quite tough. With time, the audience's choices and preferences have also been changing. But a couple of decades back, the audience used to watch multi-starrer rom-coms or family-dramas. But now as many of the critics say, content is the king. The films are loved and appreciated more for their complicated and mysterious content. Though the content is praised, it is difficult for any movie to run more than 8 weeks on the silver screen. Whereas during the 90s and 80s, many of the blockbusters ran for more than a year in the theatres. Here are a few films of Bollywood which have the longest run:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

It is very common for most Bollywood fans to include the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while listing the longest-running Bollywood movies. The Aditya Chopra directorial is still screened at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai. Breaking all the records, the romantic drama has completed 22 years with more than 1000 weeks. The film released on October 19, 1995, is still counting its running week.

Sholay (1975)

Sholay needs no introduction for hardcore Bollywood fans. One of the finest blockbuster films of the year 1975, Sholay, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film screened in the theatres for 5 years. The catchy dialogues, storyline, star-cast, and the chemistry of the lead characters Jai and Veeru won many hearts and was an instant hit. The action-drama has been re-released in 2014 in 3D format.

Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

Though the storyline of the film was predictable, it managed to get the attention of the audience with its excellent star cast and screenplay. Being one of the longest-running Bollywood movies, Mughal-E-Azam set fire at the box-office for around three-years. All the lead actors such as Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Prithviraj Kapoor boated praises and love from the critics and the audience. The romantic-drama released on August 5, 2019.

Barsaat (1949)

Barsaat is considered Raj Kapoor's first hit film. The Raj Kapoor directorial released on April 21, 1949. The musical-romance drama features Raj Kapoor and Nargis in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film ran for approx 100 weeks, that is, 2 years on the silver screen.

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Maine Pyar Kiya made Salman Khan the chocolaty boy of Bollywood at the time. Bhagyashree playing the leading lady, impressed the audience with her innocent and sweet character Suman. The film stayed strong at the box-office for around 2 months with more than 100 weeks.

