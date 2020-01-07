Supermodel Of The Year 2019's Contestants Who Failed To Impress Ujjwala Raut

MTV Supermodel of the Year is all set to fulfil the dream of 10 aspirants and help them transform themselves from models to supermodels. The judges of the season are Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, and Masaba Gupta. Anusha Dandekar will be seen as the host of the show and Ujjwala Raut as the Boot camp expert.

The entire season will be seeing these models going through unnerving challenges to win the title of Supermodel of the Year. The show airs every weekend on Sundays at 7 pm and here are the updates from the show's latest task.

Contestants who failed to impress Ujjwala Raut during the weekend Audition task

In the latest episode, the contestants had to perform quite a difficult task. The contestants who have almost little to no experience in modelling had to go across a zipline from one building to another while sitting in an office chair pretending to work in a cubicle. While some of them perfectly pulled off the task and impressed the judges, some of them gave disappointing performances.

One of the contestants, Renee Kujur, who quickly became popular for resembling Rihanna failed the task. Given her experience and past performances, the other contestants seemed to be intimidated by her and had high expectations for her for this task.

The youngest contest, Yukti Thareja took a dig at her when she did not perform well at the task. Renee failed to impress Ujjwala Raut as well and Milind Soman as well. Soman even teased her that she looked a rabbit in her pose. When Anvita Dixit performed the task, Raut quickly said in a disappointing tone that she did not even look at the laptop.

Another contestant that failed to impress Raut was Sakshi Shivdasani and Anushka Sharma.

Some of the contestants that caught the eye of the judges while performing the task were Yukti Thareja, Drisha More and Manila. During the task results, the contestants nervously gathered around the screen to wait for the results. At the end of the task, they enjoyed a performance and danced to tunes of DJ Bravo.

