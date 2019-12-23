Aamir Khan Supports Ira Khan's Play, Heads To Bengaluru Amidst Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, who made her directorial debut with 'Euripides’ Medea' — has taken her play to Bangalore after successful shows in Mumbai. According to the reports, Aamir who missed watching the play in Mumbai, headed to Bangalore to support her daughter, amidst Laal Singh Chaddha's shoot. Ira's play is presented by Entropy and Produced by actress Sarika's production house NautankiSa Productions. The play also features Aamir's son Junaid Khan, who plays Medea’s nurse. While Hazel Keech plays the protagonist 'Medea'.

In an interview with a leading publication, on being asked if Ira took any direction tips from her father Aamir, she said, "Both our parents have pretty much let us be and figure stuff on our own. They have always been there for us but essentially they’ve let us figure it out. So, it’s not like he has given me any specific tips. But he has told me general stuff about how to keep my priorities correct and also about people management and how to deal with them."

Ira Khan also revealed that she hasn't studied direction specifically but believes in telling stories. She says one can direct however they want as long as they know how to communicate. She concluded by saying that she doesn't want to stick to one thing in her life and direction is one of the many things she wants to do. Except being a doctor, she wishes to be in "every career and every profession ever."

Ira's play — Euripides' Medea

Ira said that there was no particular reason for her to chose the medium of theatre for her debut. She called theatre magical, all-consuming and went on to call it real as well as physical in the world of technology. Ira further added that she loves the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for because there is so much that you can express.

