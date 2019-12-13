How Did Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Fare As Director? Read Reviews Of Hazel Keech-starrer

Unlike many stars in Bollywood who had a grand launch, Aamir Khan’s kids have chosen a different path. Both Junaid and Ira chose to showcase their creative skills in theatre first. While the former ventured into the medium some years ago, his sister Ira has also decided to try her hand at direction. The youngster's directorial play Medea recently released, and if the celebrity reviews are anything to go by, Ira has made a fine debut. Even her lead actor Hazel Keech is receiving praises for her act.

READ: Aamir Khan Is A Proud Father As His Daughter Ira Khan Makes Her Directorial Debut

Parzania & Raees fame Rahul Dholakia was among those who was impressed by Medea. The filmmaker wrote on Twitter, “Hazel Keech is spectacular in #medea the play ! Such a delight to see young talented #Ira direct a wonderful cast - congratulations all @aksharahaasan1 sarika Junnu ..” (sic) Singer Raageshwari too praised Hazel Keech’s act as ‘strikingly played’. She added that it was a “Riveting performance by the heroic antihero.”

Here are the posts

Hazel Keech is spectacular in #medea the play ! Such a delight to see young talented #Ira direct a wonderful cast - congratulations all @aksharahaasan1 sarika Junnu .. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 12, 2019

READ: Ira Khan Reveals When She Will Direct Father Aamir Khan In A Movie

Break a leg Ira. Proud of you 😘.

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/ebh6iAfJcn — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 7, 2019

Earlier, Aamir Khan, who has also directed the critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par, had wished his daughter the best.. He had written, “Break a leg Ira. Proud of you . Love. a" along with a poster of the play. Ira too had expressed delight with the response to the play, “First weekend... First few shows! Done! Wow. Thank you G5A and everyone who came out to watch the shows. What a great opening. Today we move to Prithvi😍 Its sold out but get your tickets for tomorrow and day after!"

READ: Ira Khan's Birthday Wish For Brother Azad Can't Be Missed; Shares Adorable Pictures

READ: Ira Khan Is Back At Her Quirky Best, Says 'don't Tell My Physio' In Her Latest Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.