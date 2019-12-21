Ira Khan Channels Her Inner Sona Mohapatra, The Singer Says, 'Be Fearless & Free'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all excited as she takes her debut play 'Medea' to Bangalore. After receiving terrific response in Mumbai, Ira shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she is channeling her inner 'Sona Mohapatra' as a performer. Expressing her excitement and nervousness, Ira said that this is the first time she is taking her play anywhere outside Mumbai. Flaunting her red hair and black sheer skirt with gold crop top, Ira sure looked amazing. Sona Mohapatra dropped a comment saying: "Ahaaaa!!! Be Fearless & Free, always, Ira kutty. 🤘🏾🎵♥️" [sic]

Ira Khan says "Winter is coming" but Varun Dhawan does not agree | details inside

Ira's play — Euripides' Medea

Ira said that there was no particular reason for her to chose the medium of theatre for her debut. She called theatre magical, all-consuming and went on to call it real as well as physical in the world of technology. Ira further added that she loves the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for because there is so much that you can express.

Ira Khan shoots on a treehouse, fans say, 'Be careful, don't fall'

Ira had recently revealed about her much-awaited debut on her social media handle and had expressed her excitement regarding the project. She had also shared a BTS picture of herself preparing for the play. She had revealed in the caption that sometimes she forgets to find time to sit down and do her own homework amidst such a huge team and so many people to coordinate with. The play also stars Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech.

How did Aamir Khan's daughter Ira fare as director? Read reviews of Hazel Keech-starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.