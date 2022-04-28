Aamir Khan Takes Car Ride With Ira After Doing Her Make-up, Speaks To Shruti On 'Kahani'

Aamir Khan has been in the news for the past few weeks, making more public appearances, after his separation with ex-wife Kiran Rao and the delays surrounding his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. Be it celebrating his birthday with the media, attending a launch event of RRR, dancing with an influencer and more, the actor made headlines.

There were some moments with his family too, as a picture of him enjoying mangoes with youngest child, Azad, went viral. He then bonded with daughter Ira and did her make-up, as revealed in a quirky post.

Aamir has been teasing a 'Kahani' over the past few days, which turned out to be the release of the first song of the same name from Laal Singh Chaddha. As the song was released, he spoke to netizens during a car ride with Ira. The Padma Bhushan-winner was delighted by the positive reactions to the song.

Aamir Khan joins daughter Ira on car ride to ask about Laal Singh Chaddha's Kahani song response

Aamir, who was not on social media, came live on Instagram through his daughter Ira's handle. The actor was curious to know what netizens thought about the song.

Some of them got a chance to speak with the Rang De Basanti star, and shared that they loved the song. Many of them were also his fans and congratulated and wished him the best for the film.

Among those who featured on the video was Shruti Haasan. She initially quipped, 'you woke me up', before greeting Aamir. The actor-singer then extended her best wishes to 'Aamir uncle', and said that she spoke to her mother Sarika recently about his good work.

The 57-year-old felt they should meet up as they were not in touch for long, and the latter promised to share her thoughts on the song.

Watch the video here.

First song from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kahani out

While the video was yet to be released, the audio of the song Kahani was winning praises on social media. The song was termed as 'soul of Laal Singh Chaddha' and as 'warm, innocent, loving and magical'. It has been composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Mohan K.

The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and directed by Advait Chandan, releases on August 14.



