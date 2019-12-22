Aamir Khan Completes 30 Years In Bollywood, Here Are Three Of His Best Motivational Films

Aamir Khan is one of the most influential actors from Bollywood who has done several successful movies. Aamir Khan has been part of Bollywood for over thirty years. He is also a celebrated filmmaker. The Dhoom 3 actor's films are famous for their storylines. Be it a sports-drama or an educational movie, Aamir Khan films have always been motivational. Here are some of Aamir Khan's best motivational films to watch:

Best motivational films of Aamir Khan

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is a family-drama movie directed by Aamir Khan. The story is about an eight-year-old boy who is thought to be a lazy trouble-maker until the new art teacher has the patience and compassion to discover the real problem behind his struggles in school.

its been 12 years.i watched dis movie long back ago. when i m watching this movie still i feel goosebumps. Great work of aamir khan.@aamir_khan #AamirKhan

This movie never fades away its beauty even many decades later.#taare zameen par pic.twitter.com/ILmAciHBMi — keerthana_bhavadas (@keerthana70) October 14, 2019

3 Idiots

3 Idiots is one of the most motivational films that talks about educational pressure and suicides. Even though it is a comedy-drama, the film makes a huge impact on the viewers. 3 Idiots is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It stars Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani in the leads.

"3 IDIOTS"



This Is The Greatest Movie I've Ever Seen😭😍😍

A Movie That Makes You Cry, Laugh Out Tears, Teaches You... It's Just Mind Blowing.

Try To See It If You Haven't... You'll Be Needing An English Subtitle Too Because It's Filmed In An Indian Language.



All Izz Well pic.twitter.com/sD65WmNJ4I — ❤K I I N G💙 (@kingpraxiis) October 18, 2019

Dangal

Dangal is a sports biopic-drama based on the lives of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's two wrestler daughters. It depicts their struggle to become wrestlers as they strive to attain glory at the Commonwealth Games in the face of societal oppression.

When @aamir_khan can do this for Dangal, then keeping a simple beard for #LaalSinghChadda is nothing for him.. Why are some ppl hell bent on proving his beard is fake lmao pic.twitter.com/uhMpu2sxqX — Aakhon Ki Gustakhiyan✨ (@h_hazra) November 13, 2019

