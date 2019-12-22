The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Aamir Khan Completes 30 Years In Bollywood, Here Are Three Of His Best Motivational Films

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan is one of the most influential actors from Bollywood. Here is a list of some of Aamir Khan's best motivational films that you must watch.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is one of the most influential actors from Bollywood who has done several successful movies. Aamir Khan has been part of Bollywood for over thirty years. He is also a celebrated filmmaker. The Dhoom 3 actor's films are famous for their storylines. Be it a sports-drama or an educational movie, Aamir Khan films have always been motivational. Here are some of Aamir Khan's best motivational films to watch: 

Also Read | Ira Khan reveals when she will direct father Aamir Khan in a movie

Best motivational films of Aamir Khan

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is a family-drama movie directed by Aamir Khan. The story is about an eight-year-old boy who is thought to be a lazy trouble-maker until the new art teacher has the patience and compassion to discover the real problem behind his struggles in school.

Also Read | Suresh Raina has a motivational message for CISF, also gives a special mention

3 Idiots 

3 Idiots is one of the most motivational films that talks about educational pressure and suicides. Even though it is a comedy-drama, the film makes a huge impact on the viewers. 3 Idiots is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It stars Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani in the leads. 

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's motivational quote can instantly lighten up your mood

Dangal

Dangal is a sports biopic-drama based on the lives of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's two wrestler daughters. It depicts their struggle to become wrestlers as they strive to attain glory at the Commonwealth Games in the face of societal oppression. 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra: The 'Desi Girl's' wise and motivational quotes

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAMI CASTLES HOPE
DEPOSITOR REACTS ON BOMBAY HC ORDER
UP DGP: '57 POLICEMEN INJURED'
PM MODI TAKES ON OPPOSITION
'BRING BACK DHONI': ECHO NETIZENS
DILJIT'S COMMENT ON KYLIE'S PIC