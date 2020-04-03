Aamir Khan Trends On Twitter After Babita Phogat's Cryptic Tweet

Aamir Khan is always in the news for several reasons. On Friday, he became a Twitter trend for no good or rational reason. This was due to a cryptic post that was uploaded by one of the Dangal sisters and by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Babita Phogat. Read on to know more about the Thursday night tweet by Babita Phogat:

Babita Phogat and Aamir Khan trend on Twitter for all wrong reasons

Twitterati took offence on Friday when a tweet by Babita Phogat contained some objectionable words. Several Twitter users were unhappy with this tweet and started slamming her for it. One user also said that she has risen to fame only because of Aamir Khan, or else no one would have even known her. This led to Aamir Khan being a trend on Twitter.

यह तो हद ही हो गई अब तो देश को लगे हाथों कोरोना वायरस की तरह इन वायरसों से भी छुटकारा पा ही लेना चाहिए। भगवान देख रहा है तुम्हारे कर्मों की सजा जल्दी ही तुम्हें मिलनी चाहिए। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में जब पूरा देश एकजुट खड़ा है ये कुत्ते अब भी अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। https://t.co/o9kwITw51p — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 1, 2020

After a section of netizens were critical of the Dangal sister Phogat, the gold medallist came forward and gave an explanation to clarify what she meant. She stated that her tweet was to sham the people who are attacking police, doctors, and nurses across the county. But it was taken it the wrong way.

Here's what filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweet about the same:

While watching this video of Indore (M.P) where Doctors are being chased & stones bein hurled on them one feels very strongly that #ShootatSight orders should be announced. These terrorists deserve to be behind bars. It’s frightening. #NizamuddinMarkaj pic.twitter.com/jj3RRIXzX3 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 1, 2020

