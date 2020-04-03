The Debate
Aamir Khan Trends On Twitter After Babita Phogat's Cryptic Tweet

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan trends on Twitter after Babita Phogat's cryptic tweet around people's attitude towards coronavirus and forces that are trying to curb it. Read more.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
aamir khan

Aamir Khan is always in the news for several reasons. On Friday, he became a Twitter trend for no good or rational reason. This was due to a cryptic post that was uploaded by one of the Dangal sisters and by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Babita Phogat. Read on to know more about the Thursday night tweet by Babita Phogat:

READ | Robbie Williams Hasn't Talked To 'ghosts And Spirits' After Becoming A Father

Babita Phogat and Aamir Khan trend on Twitter for all wrong reasons

Twitterati took offence on Friday when a tweet by Babita Phogat contained some objectionable words. Several Twitter users were unhappy with this tweet and started slamming her for it. One user also said that she has risen to fame only because of Aamir Khan, or else no one would have even known her. This led to Aamir Khan being a trend on Twitter.

READ | Robin Williams YouTube Channel Sees The Light 5 Years After His Death

After a section of netizens were critical of the Dangal sister Phogat, the gold medallist came forward and gave an explanation to clarify what she meant. She stated that her tweet was to sham the people who are attacking police, doctors, and nurses across the county. But it was taken it the wrong way.

READ |Robin Williams YouTube Channel Sees The Light 5 Years After His Death

Here's what filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweet about the same:

READ | F.A.L.T.U: Riteish Deshmukh, Remo D'Souza And Others Virtually Reunite After 9 Years
 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
