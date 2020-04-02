The Debate
F.A.L.T.U: Riteish Deshmukh, Remo D'Souza And Others Virtually Reunite After 9 Years

Riteish Deshmukh and Remo D'Souza, along with the cast of 'F.A.L.T.U', virtually reunite after 9 years of the film. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
In 2011, Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Riteish Deshmukh were seen starring in a comedy flick titled F.A.L.T.U. It was helmed by dancer and director Remo D'Souza and was released on April 1, 2011. On Wednesday, the film completed 9 years and thus the members of the F.A.L.T.U team were seen celebrating virtually. Read on to know more about this virtual reunion:

Team F.A.L.T.U reunites virtually after 9 years

According to reports, Jackky Bhagnani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Remo D’Souza came together and celebrated nine years of their film. This union was a virtual reunion due to the novel coronavirus 21-day lockdown. The film revolved around four friends who could not do much in their lives and came to a breaking point where they decided to play a big harmless scam and went on to open their own university where anyone can come and learn anything they want to. The team went live on their social media handles and talked about their film and its apparent success.

Jackky Bhagnani stated that it was a wonderful experience to connect with everyone, especially during this coronavirus 21-day lock-down situation. He felt that their film is relevant even today and resonates with a large number of youngsters. This is true to an extent as there are still many who struggle with their college life and aspirations as they grow up.

Remo D’Souza also posted several photos from the film. He captioned them saying, “#9years of my journey as a #director this was the beginning, total F. A. L. T. U. movie and I am so proud of this film not coz of my first, but this was not a dance film I started with and still got so much love from you guys. So thank you all for loving and inspiring me and a huge thanks to my brother @jackkybhagnani for giving me this film. Love to my first-star cast.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

