Robbie Williams Hasn't Talked To 'ghosts And Spirits' After Becoming A Father

Singer Robbie Williams recently said that he has stopped seeing spirits and ghosts ever since he has become a father. Williams had previously claimed that he has talked to ghosts and spirits and has also been visited by aliens.

According to reports, on April 2, 2020, Robbie Williams claimed that he has not seen or met any ghosts ever since he became a father. In an interview to a US-based radio station, the Candy singer said that he has not spoken to any ghost in over six years. He has a total of four children that include Charlie, Teddy, Coco, and Beau.

In the interview, Williams also stated that the strangest thing is that since he has had kids, this phenomenon has ceased to happen. He thinks that it may be due to the fact that once you have kids they just take up all of your energy and your thoughts. Robin Williams had a religious upbringing which leads him down the path of the supernatural. He currently resides in the City of Lost Angels and can only see regular people and celebrities now.

The Angels singer went on to say that he was told at a very early age that he used to see people that have passed on and he would talk to them. This kind of carried through in his youth too. When he found drugs, he stopped talking to the ghosts, which was quite ironic. He talked about his Catholic heritage and how they are made to believe in amazing stories about a man who could walk on water and how he made scampi for everyone.

He stated that such things make you open to the possibilities of ghosts and angels and such paranormal phenomena. His mother had books on her shelves that talked about fairies and UFOs. Thus, his mind was open to such stuff.

