Aamir Khan Was Also Part Of 'Saand Ki Aankh', Other Trivia About The Film

Saand Ki Aankh is inspired by two real-life sharpshooters in India. Both Taapse Paanu and Bhumi Pednekar have proved their potential after working in this film together. The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Did you know that Hiranandani set out to make this film after he was inspired by the story of the Tomar Dadis? Read about Saand Ki Aankh's interesting trivia below.

Also read: Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar And Other Bollywood Stars' Hidden Talents

Saand Ki Aankh - Trivia

Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan were against the casting of the younger actresses. They would’ve played the role, given their ages.

This movie is inspired from real-life sharpshooters of India, Chandroo Toma and her sister in law Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh.

Aamir Khan is also mentioned in the opening credits as the Tomar Dadis first came to the spotlight in his show Satyamev Jayate. The Tomar Dadis’ appearance in Amir Khan's show helped them reach a larger audience. When the filmmakers realised how inspirational their journey was, they wanted to showcase their journey onscreen.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Shares First New York Experience, Recalls The 'minus Degrees Temperature'

Tushar Hiranandani said that when he saw the Shooter Dadis on Aamir Khan’s show, Satyamev Jayate and came to know about their journey and achievements, he just couldn’t control his tears. He was so inspired that he told his wife, Nidhi, that this story needs to be told. And that’s how the movie happened.

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan made her debut in this movie. She played the role of Maharani Mahendra Kumari.

Initially, the film was titled Womaniya. It was later changed to Saand Ki Aankh.

Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu had to take shooting classes and learn the Haryanvi language for their roles in the film. They also learned how to make cow dung balls to prepare for their roles.

While travelling during the shooting of the movie, Bhumi Pendnekar supported his spot boy Upendra financially for his Vanity Van business.

Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu worked together for the first time. This movie is their first onscreen appearance together.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.