Taapsee Pannu Shares First New York Experience, Recalls The 'minus Degrees Temperature'

With the coronavirus pandemic on the rise and Bollywood under lockdown, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu has taken to revive her memories of the good old days. She has been posting throwback pictures through her social media account to share with her fans along with interesting anecdotes to go with them. On Monday, Taapsee posted a photo from her first visit to New York City where she can be seen posing with a friend at the iconic Times Square.

She reminisced the trip and quipped through the caption that her visit during the winters and the sub-zero temperatures made her realize that she is a 'tropical human being'. Taapsee wrote, "My first visit to the New York City and the worst time to visit probably! The winters !!! It just rained and I experienced my first ever minus degrees temperature!". She added,"Our walk from Times Square to a restaurant for dinner had me shivering real bad and the jaw just froze in middle of a conversation ! That day I realised I am a ‘tropical human being’ and these extreme winters are definitely not meant for me.".

Have a look:

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

The actor was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha-directed film Thappad which released in theaters in February. She received a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike for her nuanced performance in the film about domestic violence.

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

