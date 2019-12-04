Aamir Khan Wishes His Lagaan Director Ashutosh Gowariker 'all The Very Best' For Panipat

Aamir Khan, who has worked with director Ashutosh Gowariker in his most ambitious Oscar-nominated 2001 film Lagaan, took to his social media accounts to congratulate the director for his upcoming film Panipat. The historical period drama is scheduled to release in theaters this Friday and features a stellar cast with actors Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt among others in pivotal roles. The 3 Idiots star shared the movie poster and wished the entire team of Panipat the best of luck on the eve of the film's premiere.

Take a look at Aamir's Instagram post:

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon had been quick to reply to the Lagaan actor as they commented on the post thanking Aamir for his wishes. Both the actors also expressed their hope that Aamir Khan watches their film soon. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial is set to release on December 6.

Take a look at their comments:

Aamir's next big film

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has been busy with the production of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, a 1994 American comedy-drama film starring Tom Hanks with Robin Wright, based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The storyline details several decades in the life of a slow-witted but kind-hearted man, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events of his country.

Aamir Khan will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Aamir has reportedly lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will feature Aamir's 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan as his love interest and will release on Christmas 2020. Aamir Khan also recently took to Instagram and shared a poster with his look in the film. In the poster, Aamir Khan can be seen donning a turbaned look with an innocence in his smile. Judging from the background, it seems like the shot had been taken inside a railway compartment.

Take a look at Laal Singh Chaddha's first look:

