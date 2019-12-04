Arjun Kapoor Calls Panipat Co-star Sanjay Dutt A Man-child; Here's Why

The Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat has been in the buzz right since its inception. The actors are currently on a promotional spree for the film and are making many interesting revelations during their interviews. One such fact was revealed by Arjun where he stated that he bonded with Sanjay over an unfortunate tragedy and was extremely nervous about sharing the screen space with him. Arjun was also scared about performing the high-octane battle sequences with him.

The Panipat actor revealed that he and Sanjay Dutt both lost their mothers before their first film. In an interview with leading daily, the actor got candid saying that when Ashutosh called him to inform that Sanjay Dutt will also be a part of this movie, he said that it will not work out. The actor further stated that all the credit goes to Ashutosh as he had imagined this and he told him that he wants a man vs man fight and he is confident that it will work out.

Arjun calls Sanjay Dutt "Proper Man Child":

Arjun further added that he had never met Sanjay Dutt before but the Khalnayak actor has seen all his movies. He also shared that he was also invited to dinner by Maanyata Dutt. He further revealed that he and Sanjay share a different bond as they both lost their mother two months before their debut movie released. Arjun also shared an incident where he and Sanjay Dutt were eating dinner with hands and Maanyata pointed out saying that they both are quite similar. Soon after that Arjun said that he started feeling more connected to Sanjay though he did not know him so well. Arjun also mentioned in his interview that he was really nervous while working with Sanjay. He said that he is a proper man child because he is carrying all the responsibilities of his life but he is also a small child by heart.

Speaking of Panipat the movie is based on the Third historic Battle of Panipat. The film also has Kriti Sanon as the main female protagonist who will be playing Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The movie also stars Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure. It will be releasing on December 6, 2019.

