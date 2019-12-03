Aamir Khan Wishes The OG Dangal Girl, Babita Phogat A Happy Married Life

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, the famed wrestler of India Babita Phogat tied the knot with Vivek Suhag. It was a royal wedding in a traditional manner. Rang De Basanti actor Aamir Khan, who played the role of Babita’s father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, in Dangal, took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the newly-wed couple. Read more to know what Khan had to say.

Aamir Khan congratulates India’s daughter Babita

On the occasion of their wedding, Aamir Khan took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the couple. In the tweet, the actor wished Babita and her husband a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage. Babita did not share many photos of the wedding, but her sisters took to their Instagram handles to post the photos of the wedding.

Dear @BabitaPhogat, wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 3, 2019

Aamir Khan could not attend the wedding due to some work commitments but made sure that his wishes reach the couple. In 2016, when Geeta Phogat married Pawan Kumar, Aamir was one of the chief guests at the wedding and blessed the couple. In an interview, he had reportedly said that he wanted to gift her the ‘joda’ but traditions did not allow that to happen as only the bride's maternal uncle can gift it to the bride.

Aamir's Dangal was based on the lives of the Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita. Their roles were essayed Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the roles of the OG Dangal girls. The movie went on to receive several awards and was highly appreciated by the critics.

