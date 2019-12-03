The Debate
Aamir Khan Wishes The OG Dangal Girl, Babita Phogat A Happy Married Life

Bollywood News

Babita Phogat, the OG Dangal girl, got married recently to Vivek Suhag. The newly-wedded couple was blessed by Aamir Khan. Read more to know what Khan said.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
aamir khan

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, the famed wrestler of India Babita Phogat tied the knot with Vivek Suhag. It was a royal wedding in a traditional manner. Rang De Basanti actor Aamir Khan, who played the role of Babita’s father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, in Dangal, took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the newly-wed couple. Read more to know what Khan had to say.

READ | Aamir Khan Productions' Movies That Changed Bollywood Completely

Aamir Khan congratulates India’s daughter Babita

On the occasion of their wedding, Aamir Khan took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the couple. In the tweet, the actor wished Babita and her husband a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage. Babita did not share many photos of the wedding, but her sisters took to their Instagram handles to post the photos of the wedding.

READ | Aamir Khan Offers Prayers At Gurudwara Harmandir Sahib In Amritsar; Watch

Aamir's Dangal was based on the lives of the Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita. Their roles were essayed Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the roles of the OG Dangal girls. The movie went on to receive several awards and was highly appreciated by the critics.

READ | Aamir Khan Reviews Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz' Trailer & Fans Can't Believe His Reaction
READ | Aamir Khan: The Laal Singh Chaddha Actor's Most Iconic Roles
 

 

 

