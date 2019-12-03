Top Aamir Khan Movies That You Must Add To Your Watch List

Aamir Khan is one such actor in the industry who does one film per year and grabs all the attention of his fans. The actor who has done more than fifty movies in his career has never failed to impress his fans with something new. Aamir Khan is one such actor who has most of his films in the list of highest-grossing movies of the year. He is widely acclaimed for his performances in movies like Lagaan and Andaz Apna Apna. Here are some of the noted works of the actor.

PK

PK stars Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. PK is a comedy-drama that released in December 2014. The movie was a huge blockbuster success and one of the highest-grossing movies of 2014.

3 idiots

3 Idiots is one of the most popular movies of Aamir Khan. The movie released on December 25, 2009. The cast includes Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Katrina Kaif. The movie is a story about two friends searching for their long lost companion. They revisit their college days and recall the memories of their friend who inspired them to think differently, even as the rest of the world call them ‘idiots’. The movie was a hit at the box office. It is also one of the most critically acclaimed movies of Aamir Khan.

Lagaan

Lagaan is one of those movies that gave major recognition to Aamir Khan for his thrilling performance in the movie. The movie released in June 2001. It is based on the story of people from a small village in Victorian India who stake their future on a game of cricket against their ruthless British rulers. It’s a directorial by Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie was both a critical and commercial success. Lagaan also gained a cult status in the following years.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti released in January 2006. It stars Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. The movie received an immense amount of positive response from the critics. It was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie was directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra.

Taare Zameen Par

A directorial by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par released in December 2007. The movie is based on the story of an eight-year-old boy who is considered lazy and a trouble-maker until the new art teacher has the patience and compassion to discover the real problem behind his struggles in school. The movie features Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in lead roles. The movie was a huge success at the box office and gained a positive response from the audience.

