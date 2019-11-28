Ishq: Best Songs Of The Ajay Devgn-Kajol-Aamir Khan Romantic Comedy

November 28 marks 22 years for the release of director Indra Kumar's film, Ishq. The romantic comedy was released on November 28, 1997, and it was one of the highest-grossing films of 1997. Ishq was one of the most-anticipated films that year, as it brought together an ensemble star cast of actors Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol on the silver screen for the first time together. This was the only time all four actors were in a film together. Filmgoers loved Ishq for the comedy quotient it offered, the camaraderie between all four actors and Anu Malik's chartbusters.

Here are some of the best songs of Ishq

1. Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai

The first song of the film is the hit number, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai. The song was sung by Abhijeet and the lyrics were written by Anu Malik. It was picturized on Ajay Devgn and Kajol and was noted for its quirky lyrics.

2. Dekho Dekho Jaanam

One of the most loved songs of Ishq is the romantic number, Dekho Dekho Jaanam. Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics of this beautiful romantic song, which was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. It was picturized on Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who were dating each other during the filming of Ishq.

3. Neend Churayee Meri

The most popular song of Ishq was Neend Churayee Meri. It was picturized on all four leading actors of the film and was sung by Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan. However, the tune of the song was copied from Sending All My Love, which was performed by the American music group, Linear. In Rohit Shetty's 2017 horror-comedy, Golmaal Again, the song was recreated as Maine Tujhko Dekha.

4. Mr. Lova Lova

Mr. Lova Lova was another popular song of the film. It was filmed on all four leading actors and Johny Lever made an appearance by donning the iconic look of Amitabh Bachchan's character in the 1988 film, Shahenshah. Udit Narayan, Abhijeet, Sudesh Bhosle, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Poornima provided the vocals for the hit number.

