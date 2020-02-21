Aamir Khan's Co-star Raghuvir Yadav’s Wife Files For Divorce, Asks Rs. 10 Crore Alimony

'Lagaan' actor Raghuvir Yadav's wife Purnima Kharga has filed for a divorce at the Bandra Family Court after over 32 years of marriage. In the case filed, Kharga has alleged Yadav of adultery and desertion. The former Kathak dancer also has a 30-year-old son with the actor.

According to reports, Purnima as of now has demanded Rs 1 Lakh as maintenance and final alimony of Rs. 10 crores. Further, she made Raghuvir's partner and manager Roshni Archejam who featured in a TV show, Banegi Apni Baat a party to the petition.

The report also states that Purnima had suspected Raghuvir of cheating on her with co-star in 1995. And, the Lagaan actor also filed for divorce but withdrew it later. The former Kathak dancer reportedly receives alimony of Rs 40,000 which is not paid on time.

Meanwhile, Raghuvir is best known for his work in Rajkummar Rao's Newton which was India's official entry to Oscars. The actor has further worked in several other films such as Bandit Queen, Peepli Live, Water and Salaam Bombay to name a few.

