Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan All Set To Debut In Bollywood With Hindi Remake Of 'Ishq'?

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has lived his life away from the cameras and the glamour till date. But it seems that the star-child is planning to walk on the steps of his father as well. According to a report on an online portal, Junaid might have just signed a role in a Bollywood movie.

Junaid to make his debut in the film industry?

As per reports, Junaid Khan will be a part of the Hindi remake of a Malayalam film named Ishq. The movie was released in the year 2019 and it starred Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal. The Malayalam version of the movie was directed by Anurag Manohar.

Bollywood director and producer Neeraj Pandey will be bankrolling this remake. The movie is a romantic thriller and female-centric, highlighting the issue of moral policing. The source also claims that the script of the Hindi remake of the movie is complete. It also claims that the makers of the movie are now finalizing the cast. Junaid Khan is likely to make his debut through this film.

Junaid Khan was a part of the TV show before named Masterminds in the year 2003. Junaid also played the role of an Assistant Director in the movie PK. He is the son of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta.

The Hindi version of Ishq will be directed by Shashant Shah. Shah is known best for his movies Dasvidaniya, Chalo Dilli and Bajatey Raho. Neeraj Pandey has helmed movies like Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and A Wednesday.

Image Courtesy: Aamir Khan, Ira Khan & Ann Sheetal Instagram

