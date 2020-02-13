Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Shooting For Laal Singh Chaddha; BTS Pics Go Viral

The behind the sets pictures from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha went viral on the internet. The cast and crew celebrated the birthday of makeup artist and hairstylist Pompy Hans. While the location of the shoot has not been disclosed, the cast members can be seen wearing thick jackets. It can hence be said that the shooting has been going on in a cold location. Check out the picture here.

BTS pictures from Laal Singh Chaddha

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen wrapped up in a floral thick jacket. Her co-star Aamir Khan is seen sporting a simple blue and white striped shirt. Contrary to his picture on the poster, Aamir Khan can be seen sporting a clean shaved look with a pair of spectacles. He is no longer wearing a turban, however, is seen sporting a really small haircut. A few other pictures and video have also been posted by the makeup artist, check out the pictures and video here.

In pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan and some of her team members can be seen sitting in a tent. At the far end of the tent, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen sitting with the thick jacker and a pair of white coloured salwar with a blue kurta. All the team members are also seen wearing thick jackets and keeping themselves warm with the heater in from of them.

In the above picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a few members of her team are seen taking a selfie on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen sporting a minimum makeup look in the pictures. In the video shared by the makeup artist, he is seen cutting his birthday cake, while Kareena and her team sing the birthday song for him.

It had been reported that Aamir Khan was shooting for a twenty-day schedule in Chandigarh in October and he was spotted in Jaisalmer sometime after. He was seen sporting the famous turban and long beard during both the schedules. However, he is seen in a completely different look this time.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be starring in the Advait Chandan directed movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie- Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Aamir Khan along with renowned south Indian star Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will share the screen space after working together in 3 idiots. It has been revealed that the movie is an official Hindi remake of the famous Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump The movie is expected to be a Christmas 2020 release.

