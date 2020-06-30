Aamir Khan's Cameo Appearance In Ira Khan's Live Workout Session Can't Be Missed; Watch

While everyone saw Taimur Ali Khan crashing Saif Ali Khan's virtual interviews, fans also witnessed Aamir Khan crashing daughter Ira's LIVE workout session with trainer David Poznic. The trainer took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Aamir just popped in to say hi!" [sic]

Did he join Ira and flaunted his skills? Well, No. When David asked him, 'Do you want to do some push-ups, handstands or squats with Ira', Aamir just said 'No, No' and waved goodbye with a big smile. For those unaware, David trained Aamir Khan for his films 'Dhoom 3' and 'PK'. Meanwhile, Ira in the end says, 'Next time I will force him to'.

Aamir was dressed in a plain white tee and paired it with grey pants. His 'all grey' lockdown look made headlines when Ira shared a beautiful picture on Father's Day.

Fans talk about Aamir Khan's 'grey hair' look as daughter Ira wishes him on Father's Day

Watch the video (from 24.30 minutes)

Aamir Khan's staff tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday said that some members in his staff have tested positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old actor said he and the other members of his family have tested negative for COVID-19 but he is awaiting the reports for his mother’s test.

"This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society,” Aamir said in a statement.

“The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now, I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative,” he added.

'Baahubali' writer KV Prasad in talks to script Aamir Khan's 'Mahabharat'

The “Dangal” star also thanked the doctors and nurses at Kokilaben Hospital for taking care of his family and staff during the testing process. On the work front, Aamir will next be seen “Laal Singh Chaddha”, an official remake of Tom Hanks'' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump". The film is being directed by Advait Chandan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the female lead.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.