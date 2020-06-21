Fans Talk About Aamir Khan's 'grey Hair' Look As Daughter Ira Wishes Him On Father's Day

From sporting a salt & pepper look in May to a complete grey look in June, Aamir Khan's lockdown appearance has been receiving all the attention whenever daughter Ira shares his picture. Celebrating Father's Day on Sunday, Ira took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture with the actor and wrote, 'Thank you for being you'.

The picture instantly got Krishna Shroff, Sanya Malhotra dropping hearts, while Fatima Sana Shaikh calling it 'lovely. Actor Gulshan Devaiah said, "Papa kehte hain bada nam karegi" [sic]. Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but notice Aamir's grey hair and grey frames. Take a look —

Aamir along with family is currently at his farmhouse during the lockdown.

Aamir's next Laal Singh Chadha

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in the leading roles, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster film 'Forest Grump', which stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise in the leading roles. Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars actor Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role. Expected to hit the theatres in December, the film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

