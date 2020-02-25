Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Is Feeling '16 Again' After Chopping Her Hair; Flaunts New Look

Aamir Khan's daughter who made headlines for her successful debut theatre play Euripides’ Medea has been maintaining a low profile for a while now. However, the star kid broke the Internet as she posted her 'feel like 16' picture. Ira shared a beautiful selfie with a new haircut, totally transformed. Looks like Khan got rid of her red hair & chopped it off with a tinge of brown now.

Apart from her photoshoots and theatre, Ira has also been in the spotlight for her personal life. Ira recently spoke about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani and said that she never tried to hide or be out-right open about it. She just felt like posting and keeping her account 'real'.

On the professional front, Ira Khan made her debut as a director with 'Euripides’ Medea' in the last quarter of 2019. Celebrated cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech was the female lead in the play. In fact, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan also played a pivotal role in the play. As the name suggests, the play is based on the Greek tragedy of Medea, written by Euripides.

Hazel Keech shared her opinion in an interview and said, “She is young but I feel she has seen a lot and been through a lot at her age, and she understands the complexities of the characters and the dynamics between them far better than your average 21-year-old. Ira brings freshness and a different perspective to a complex play. It’s impressive to see her being so sure of herself and what she wants."

