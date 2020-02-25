Ira Khan Is Truly A 'cat Person' And These Instagram Pictures Are Proof

Ira Khan is the daughter of Bollywood's megastar Aamir Khan. Unlike her father, Ira Khan chose to ditch the profession as an actor and is passionate about working behind the camera as a Director. The star-kid is a popular name on social media and is quite active on Instagram specifically. Ira Khan has time and again made headlines, sometimes for her personal life, and sometimes for raising her voice against some social atrocities.

Apart from her work, Ira Khan loves to spend time with her pets. Ira Khan is an avid visitor at the animal shelter. You will find numerous photos of her at animal shelter comforting animals, feeding them with food and water. Ira Khan's Instagram handle is filled with her candid photos with her pet cats. She is an animal lover and one can say that with the photos she keeps uploading on her Insta account. Ira Khan is a 'true-blue' cat person. Every now and then she keeps posting some adorable pictures with her pet cats. Take a look-

Ira Khan is a cat lover and these pictures are proof-

One thing is for sure that Ira Khan has a great sense of humour, the way she captions her posts is truly hysterical. From the photos of Ira's cats, it is quite evident that she loves her pets dearly, and spends an ample amount of time with them. So much so, that the star-kid never fails to capture their reaction on camera. She takes care of them and comforts them every now and then.

On the professional front, Ira Khan made her debut as a director with 'Euripides’ Medea' in the last quarter of 2019. Celebrated Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech was the female lead in the play. In fact, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is also playing a pivotal role in the play. As the name suggests, the play is based on the Greek tragedy of Medea, written by Euripides.

Images Credit: Ira Khan Instagram

