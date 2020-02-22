Ira Khan Puts 'elf Ears' To Good Use As She Posts Throwback Pics With 'Mangal Pandey'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently posted a couple of pictures with the actor. The throwback pictures are from a Christmas celebration which was held at their house. The adorable pictures have been showered with love in the comments section.

Ira Khan’s adorable throwback pictures with Aamir Khan

Ira Khan recently uploaded two pictures on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen celebrating Christmas. In the first picture posted, she can be seen helping her father Aamir Khan in giving out presents. While in the second one, she is giving a gift to a little girl. She can also be seen wearing Santa’s cap as most people wear it on Christmas eve. A well-decorated Christmas tree can also be seen in the background, in the pictures posted. Ira Khan can be seen dressed in a pair of track pants and a simple full sleeve Tshirt, while Aamir Khan is wearing a pair of casual half pants and a black Tshirt. Ira Khan has written in the caption for the post how she was Santa’s helper then. She has also pointed out how she has the right ears to pull off the role. The pictures were taken on December 24, 2004. Have a look at the post here.

Read Ira Khan's Best Festive Looks That You Can Take Inspiration From This Wedding Season

Also read Ira Khan’s Love For Dogs Is Evident In These Pictures; Check Out

Mangal Pandey in the picture

In the comments section of the post made by Ira Khan, a number people can be seen pointing out how the picture is from the time when Aamir Khan was shooting for the film Mangal Pandey: The Rising. The observation surfaced as his hair is long with a moustache here. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram

Read Ira Khan's Rajasthan Trip Will Give You Travel Goals To Live By; See Pictures

Also read Ira Khan’s Adorable Throwback Pictures That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.