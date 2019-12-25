Aamir Khan's List Of Awards That Prove His Mettle As An Actor

Aamir Khan is known for his prolific acting and sartorial choices of films. He made his acting debut as a child artist in the movie Yaadon Ki Barat in 1973. As an adult, his acting debut was the tragic movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. Ever since he has come a long way to become one of the established names in Bollywood. He has earned the nickname of Mr Perfectionist from his fans, for his attention to detail. Although Aamir Khan reportedly does not attend award functions, he has won a lot of awards for his outstanding acting skills. Here is a list of Aamir Khan's awards and nominations:
|YEAR
|AWARD
|CATEGORY
|2017
|Winner of Filmfare Award
|
Best Actor (Dangal)
|2015
|Nominee for Filmfare Award
|Best Actor (PK)
|2010
|Nominee for Filmfare Award
|Best Actor (3 Idiots)
|2008
|Nominee for Filmfare Award
|Best Supporting Actor (Taare Zameen Par)
|2008
|Winner of Filmfare Award
|Best Film (Taare Zameen Par)
|2008
|Winner of Filmfare Award
|Best Director (Taare Zameen Par)
|2007
|Winner of Filmfare Award
|Best Actor- Critics (Raang De Basanti)
|2002
|Winner of Filmfare Award
|Best Actor (Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India)
|1997
|Winner of Filmfare Award
|Best Actor (Raja Hindustani)
Also Read: Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Details Of Movie Revealed
|YEAR
|AWARD
|CATEGORY
|2008
|Winner of Silver Lotus Award
|
Best Film on Family Welfare (Taare Zameen Par)
|2004
|Winner of Silver Lotus Award
|
Best Exploration/ Adventure Film (Chale Chalo: The Lunacy of Film Making)
|2002
|
Winner of Golden Lotus Award
|
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment (Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India)
|1989
|
Winner of Special Mention
|
Special Mention Actor (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Raakh)
Also Read: Aamir Khan Reveals The First Look For Laal Singh Chaddha
|YEAR
|AWARD
|CATEGORY
|2017
|Winner of AACTA Award
|
Best Asian Film (Dangal)
|2014
|Winner of Popular Award for IBNLive Movie Awards
|
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Dhoom: 3)
|2010
|
Winner of Decade Award for BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India
|
Best Actor of the Decade
|2010
|
Winner of Dada Saheb Phalke Award
|
Best Actor (3 Idiots)
|
2008
|
Winner of CNN-IBN Indian of the Year
|
Entertainment Category
|2002
|
Winner of BFJA Award
|
Best Actor Hindi (Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India)
|
1996
|
Winner of BFJA Award
|
Best Actor Hindi (Rangeela & Akele Hum Akele Tum)
Also Read: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's 'wild' Photoshoot Takes Internet By Storm
Also Read: Rang De Basanti: Best Dialogues From The Aamir Khan Starrer
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.