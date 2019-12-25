The Debate
The Debate
Aamir Khan's List Of Awards That Prove His Mettle As An Actor

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan, fondly known as Mr Perfectionist by fans, has been in the industry for quite a few years now. Here's a list of awards that Aamir Khan has won so far

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
aamir khan

Aamir Khan is known for his prolific acting and sartorial choices of films. He made his acting debut as a child artist in the movie Yaadon Ki Barat in 1973. As an adult, his acting debut was the tragic movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. Ever since he has come a long way to become one of the established names in Bollywood. He has earned the nickname of Mr Perfectionist from his fans, for his attention to detail. Although Aamir Khan reportedly does not attend award functions, he has won a lot of awards for his outstanding acting skills. Here is a list of Aamir Khan's awards and nominations:

Aamir Khan's Filmfare awards and nominations

YEAR AWARD CATEGORY
2017  Winner of Filmfare Award

Best Actor (Dangal)
2015  Nominee for Filmfare Award Best Actor (PK)
2010 Nominee for Filmfare Award Best Actor (3 Idiots)
2008 Nominee for Filmfare Award Best Supporting Actor (Taare Zameen Par)
2008 Winner of Filmfare Award  Best Film (Taare Zameen Par)
2008 Winner of Filmfare Award  Best Director (Taare Zameen Par)
2007 Winner of Filmfare Award  Best Actor- Critics (Raang De Basanti)
2002 Winner of Filmfare Award  Best Actor (Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India)
1997 Winner of Filmfare Award  Best Actor (Raja Hindustani)

Also Read: Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Details Of Movie Revealed

Aamir Khan's National Awards

YEAR  AWARD  CATEGORY
2008 Winner of Silver Lotus Award

Best Film on Family Welfare (Taare Zameen Par)
2004 Winner of Silver Lotus Award

Best Exploration/ Adventure Film (Chale Chalo: The Lunacy of Film Making)
2002

Winner of Golden Lotus Award

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment (Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India)
1989

Winner of Special Mention

Special Mention Actor (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Raakh)

Also Read: Aamir Khan Reveals The First Look For Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's miscellaneous awards and nominations

YEAR  AWARD CATEGORY
2017 Winner of AACTA Award

Best Asian Film (Dangal)
2014 Winner of Popular Award for IBNLive Movie Awards

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Dhoom: 3)
2010

Winner of Decade Award for BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India

Best Actor of the Decade
2010

Winner of Dada Saheb Phalke Award 

Best Actor (3 Idiots)

 

2008

Winner of CNN-IBN Indian of the Year

Entertainment Category
2002

Winner of BFJA Award

Best Actor Hindi (Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India)

1996

Winner of BFJA Award

Best Actor Hindi (Rangeela & Akele Hum Akele Tum)

Also Read: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's 'wild' Photoshoot Takes Internet By Storm

Also Read: Rang De Basanti: Best Dialogues From The Aamir Khan Starrer

 

 

Published:
