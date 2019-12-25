Aamir Khan's List Of Awards That Prove His Mettle As An Actor

Aamir Khan is known for his prolific acting and sartorial choices of films. He made his acting debut as a child artist in the movie Yaadon Ki Barat in 1973. As an adult, his acting debut was the tragic movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. Ever since he has come a long way to become one of the established names in Bollywood. He has earned the nickname of Mr Perfectionist from his fans, for his attention to detail. Although Aamir Khan reportedly does not attend award functions, he has won a lot of awards for his outstanding acting skills. Here is a list of Aamir Khan's awards and nominations:

Aamir Khan's Filmfare awards and nominations

YEAR AWARD CATEGORY 2017 Winner of Filmfare Award Best Actor (Dangal) 2015 Nominee for Filmfare Award Best Actor (PK) 2010 Nominee for Filmfare Award Best Actor (3 Idiots) 2008 Nominee for Filmfare Award Best Supporting Actor (Taare Zameen Par) 2008 Winner of Filmfare Award Best Film (Taare Zameen Par) 2008 Winner of Filmfare Award Best Director (Taare Zameen Par) 2007 Winner of Filmfare Award Best Actor- Critics (Raang De Basanti) 2002 Winner of Filmfare Award Best Actor (Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India) 1997 Winner of Filmfare Award Best Actor (Raja Hindustani)

Aamir Khan's National Awards

YEAR AWARD CATEGORY 2008 Winner of Silver Lotus Award Best Film on Family Welfare (Taare Zameen Par) 2004 Winner of Silver Lotus Award Best Exploration/ Adventure Film (Chale Chalo: The Lunacy of Film Making) 2002 Winner of Golden Lotus Award Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment (Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India) 1989 Winner of Special Mention Special Mention Actor (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Raakh)

Aamir Khan's miscellaneous awards and nominations

YEAR AWARD CATEGORY 2017 Winner of AACTA Award Best Asian Film (Dangal) 2014 Winner of Popular Award for IBNLive Movie Awards Best Actor in a Negative Role (Dhoom: 3) 2010 Winner of Decade Award for BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India Best Actor of the Decade 2010 Winner of Dada Saheb Phalke Award Best Actor (3 Idiots) 2008 Winner of CNN-IBN Indian of the Year Entertainment Category 2002 Winner of BFJA Award Best Actor Hindi (Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India) 1996 Winner of BFJA Award Best Actor Hindi (Rangeela & Akele Hum Akele Tum)

