Aamir Khan's Physical Transformations From Ghajini To Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is one of the most prominent personalities in the Indian Film industry. He is an actor, director and a talk-show host. Known for taking interest in various social issues, the actor has won the hearts of many not just through his acting but also through his philanthropic work and social activities. Previously, he made movies like Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti, and PK which went on to become massive commercial successes. The actor is also well-known among his fans for his perfectionist personality. Here are some of his movies for which the actor underwent a huge transformation and gave characters life through a change in his appearance.

1: Ghajini (2008):

Aamir Khan underwent a huge transformation for Ghajini movie. The actor portrayed two characters in the movie one of a businessman wearing suits and boots. While later in the movie he is seen showcasing his muscular, toned physique. The actor's bulked-up physique in the movie also has tattoos on it that had many words craved that kept him reminding of his revenge from his lover's murderer.

2: PK (2014):

In this movie, the 54-year-old actor portrayed the role of an alien. Again for this movie, the actor lost several kilos of weight to get a perfect physique for the character. Aamir's alien character in the movie had long ears and his acting and comic timing was very much appreciated by the audiences.

3: Dangal (2016):

For Dangal, the superstar portrayed the character of a wrestler. Aamir again went under huge transformation to give the character life through his appearance. First, he gained several kilos of weight for his character in the film and also shed a few kilos later for the movie. The actor took a lot of efforts to make his character more appealing and look apt. This movie was also appreciated by the fans for Aamir's huge physical transformation.

4: Laal Singh Chaddha (2020):

Aamir Khan has been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, for a month now. Recently a picture from his upcoming movie was leaked and he was seen sporting messy hair and an unkempt beard. The actor's look from the shoot had a striking resemblance to Tom Hanks’ look in the original film. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

