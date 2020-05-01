Aamir Khan's Pic Shared By Daughter Ira Amid Lockdown; Family Watches Zayn's Debut Film

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira took to her Instagram handle to cheer for her cousin sister Zayn Marie Khan, daughter of Mansoor Khan. Zayn makes her debut with Shirish Kunder's 'Mrs. Serial Killer' as the film premiers on Netflix on May 1.

Amid lockdown, with no premiere in place to launch the film, Ira Khan created her own small premiere setup at home. Aamir, looking dapper in a blazer with Kiran on his side, Ira in a yellow saree and a big screen in front — the Khans in Panchgani cheered for Zayn.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah too participated in Ira's virtual red carpet event. "I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani!," wrote Ira in her caption.

Mrs Serial Killer, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, is a thriller, which stars Fernandez in the titular role. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker-wife Farah Khan.

The one-line synopsis of the movie reads: “When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.”

