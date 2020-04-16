Ira Khan Shares Adorable Pic From Her Childhood As She Wishes 'Pejaan' A Happy Birthday

Ira Khan recently posted an adorable picture on Instagram. In the picture, fans got to see a glimpse of young Ira Khan with her godparent. The post was meant to be a birthday wish for someone close to her and fans showered love on the mini throwback post.

Ira Khan shares an adorable picture from her childhood

Also Read | Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Stirs A Storm On Social Media; Wants To Date His Co-star

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and is known to be friends with several actors and filmmakers. Ira recently posted an adorable picture of herself with one of her godparents. She also wrote a long and heartfelt caption along with the post to signify the importance of the day. In the post shared by her, Ira wished her ‘Pejaan’ happy birthday and later went on to take a trip down memory lane.

Also Read | Ira Khan Showers Virtual Hugs And Kisses On Pet Dog Simba; Says 'Miss Them Cuddles'

Also Read | Ira Khan And Sara Ali Khan's Travel Pictures Will Give You Wanderlust; See Pics

Ira Khan mentioned that her Pejaan turning 60 was a delightful day for her and that she looks so much more beautiful. The star kid added that she is short of words to describe how much her Pejaan means to her. She later goes on to thank her Pejaan for everything she has done for her and shows her gratitude towards her. Ira then revealed that it was someone named Dannu who told her about the concept of Godparents. Ira continued that she was fascinated by this newfound concept and was eager to know who her godparents were.

Also Read | Ira Khan's Friends Share Solutions To Her Insomnia While Gulshan Devaiah Turns Spamster

She then asked her mother about her godparent and her mom mentioned that her Pejaan is her Godmother. Ira mentioned that she was incredibly happy and ecstatic with this knowledge. In conclusion, Ira ended the caption with a hug emoji. Her fans filled the comments section with positive comments and called her adorable for posting a cute picture from her childhood.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.