Ira Khan Shares A Heartfelt Message On Instagram For Her Gym Trainer; See Post Here

Ira Khan often shares her thoughts with her fans on social media. Recently, she shared a heartfelt note for her trainer, Popeye, on her official Instagram page. In her note, she thanked Popeye for his help and for never giving up on her. Check out Ira Khan's loving note for her trainer below.

Ira Khan thanks her trainer Popeye in this heartfelt note

In the caption for the post, Ira Khan wrote down a long and heartfelt note for her gym trainer, who she referred to as Popeye. She stated that this post was long pending and that Popeye was one of the few people who made her a full point happier. Ira Khan then details how Popeye helped her train and improved her fitness.

The star kid revealed that he tricked her into doing bizarre things because it looks so smooth and coordinated when he did it. However, she did not mind as she did everything to try and do it for him. Despite training with Popeye for so long, Ira Khan did not really have any gym photos with him. However, she did post some adorable photos of the times she spent with him outside the gym.

She further stated that she could not wait until he became a world famous trainer. Ira then tagged her gym trainer and apologised to him, saying that she completely dropped the ball for three years at least. However, she was glad that he had not given up on her and she also promised him that she would get back to training with him soon.

