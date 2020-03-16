Aamir Khan's Reply To Kareena Kapoor's 'pillow' Post Shows Their Close Camaraderie

Recently, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on March 14 and fans across the world took to their social media handles to share wishes and messages with the actor. Apart from fans, celebrities, too, stormed the internet with birthday wishes. Among the celebrities who wished Aamir Khan on his birthday, was actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who found a unique way to wish Aamir Khan, to which he had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post, wishing Aamir Khan

Recently, Kareena Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share a heartwarming birthday post for her longtime friend and colleague, Aamir Khan. As seen in the picture shared, Kareena can be seen striking a pose for the camera while Aamir can be seen enjoying his sleep with his favourite pillow. In the picture, Kareena can be seen in a cream-brown coloured Kaftan with an orange scarf wrapped around her neck. With the picture shared, Kareena wrote, “My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow! ❤️🤭”. Take a look:

Soon after the picture was posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan took to his Instagram handle to share the same picture. With the picture shared, AamirKhan wrote, “Aye! Pillow pe mat Jaana! Pillow pe mat Jaana!!! 😘”. Take a look:

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in the leading roles, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster film Forest Grump, which stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise in the leading roles. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars actor Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role. Expected to hit the theatres in December, the film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

