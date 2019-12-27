Kareena Kapoor & Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz: Celebs Call It 'Hilarious' & 'A Must-watch'

Goods Newwz, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the leading roles, chronicles the story of a hilarious swap between two couples and the utter chaos which ensues later. The comedy entertainer marks the first onscreen association of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar since their 2009 hit, Kambhakth Ishq. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles. Listed among the most anticipated releases of the year, Good Newwz released today, on December 27, 2019. While Good Newwz has managed to impress the audience with its unconventional story-plot, the comedy entertainer has also received a 'thumbs-up' from celebrities. Here is how Bollywood celebrities reacted to Good Newwz.

Celebrities react to Good Newwz

#GoodNewws is a must Watch!!It makes you laugh till it hurts.@akshaykumar sir, you are the soul of the film,#Kareenakapoorkhan @diljitdosanjh and @advani_kiara you guys are just excellent. Guys you have a winner in your hand @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) December 26, 2019

#GoodNewwz is sooooooooo good , everything about 💙#GoodNewwz is so good 😊 so so so so happy for @raj_a_mehta and @ShashankKhaitan bhai sahi ❤️ hai 🌟⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) December 26, 2019

And @diljitdosanjh is so frikkin talented..hilarious! @kiaraaliaadvani lovely and endearing!! Above all, what a brilliantly written & directed film Raj MEHTA!! Huge congrats & big love @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 on a truly superb film!! 👏🏼👏🏼❤️ #rajmehta #GoodNewwz — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 27, 2019

#GoodNewwz is by far the most entertaining film of the year!! You will laugh like you haven’t in ages & the emotional chord is just right! @akshaykumar has knocked it outta the ballpark!! He is next level in every scene! #Bebo is beyond stunning and just such a brilliant actor! — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 27, 2019

The most i have ever laughed in a theatre😂 #GoodNewwz. Please just drop everything and watch it this Friday!!!@raj_a_mehta Sir what a plot & such a funny treatment, absolutely loved the punches🤦🏻‍♂️😂@karanjohar Sir this is just a clear winner💥 ... pic.twitter.com/zP2alCjxrD — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) December 27, 2019

What's next for Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor?

Seems like Akshay Kumar is on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. Slated to release in 2020, Laxmmi Bomb is helmed by Raghava Lawrence. While Akshay Kumar also has Bachchan Pandey and Sooryavanshi in his pocket, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan. The actor also has Takht in her kitty.

