The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kareena Kapoor & Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz: Celebs Call It 'Hilarious' & 'A Must-watch'

Bollywood News

While Good Newwz has managed to impress the audience with its unconventional story-plot, the comedy entertainer has also received a thumbs-up from celebrities.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor

Goods Newwz, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the leading roles, chronicles the story of a hilarious swap between two couples and the utter chaos which ensues later. The comedy entertainer marks the first onscreen association of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar since their 2009 hit, Kambhakth Ishq. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles. Listed among the most anticipated releases of the year, Good Newwz released today, on December 27, 2019. While Good Newwz has managed to impress the audience with its unconventional story-plot, the comedy entertainer has also received a 'thumbs-up' from celebrities. Here is how Bollywood celebrities reacted to Good Newwz.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali, Kunal Kemmu Celebrate Christmas; See Pic

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Does Not Understand Punjabi But Pretends To, Says Akshay Kumar

Celebrities react to Good Newwz

What's next for Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor?

Seems like Akshay Kumar is on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb along with  Kiara Advani. Slated to release in 2020, Laxmmi Bomb is helmed by Raghava Lawrence. While Akshay Kumar also has Bachchan Pandey and Sooryavanshi in his pocket, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan. The actor also has Takht in her kitty.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor's X'mas Bash: B-town Celebs Descend In Style

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Recalls The '3 Idiots' Experience As It Completes 10 Years In The Industry

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
BJP AWARENESS ON CAA