Kareena Kapoor Khan’ 'Veere Di Wedding' & Other Films That Feature A Primarily Female Cast

Since decades, Bollywood has been a mirror reflecting the times and scenarios the nation has gone through. From playing decorative objects in movies to becoming a strong force, women have come a long way in Bollywood films. With films like Kahaani, English Vinglish, NH10, Nil Battey Sannata, and many more, it seems like women in Bollywood do not need to be rescued by heroes anymore. Listed below are the movies which boasted of a primarily female cast.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes As Kalindi Puri From 'Veere Di Wedding'

Veere Di Wedding

The 2018 release is a comedy-drama film directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The movie revolves around the lives of four women and the bond they share since their childhood. The film has an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film was loved by their fans and made a total of about Rs 138.8 crores at the box office.

No One Killed Jessica

The film No One Killed Jessica is based on the real-life story of Jessica Lal and her murder case. It is a tale of how Jessica’s elder sister Sabrina Lal, played by Vidya Balan, fights against the man who shot her sister. In the film, Rani Mukerji plays a gritty journalist who helps Vidya Balan fight the case. The film is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Turned Down Kareena Kapoor Khan's Role In 'Udta Punjab'

Angry Indian Goddesses

The movie shows how the lives of women can be nuanced in India. The film features Sandhya Mridul, Anushka Manchanda, Sarah Jane Dias, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Amrit Maghera, Pavleen Gujral and Rajshri Deshpande in the lead roles. It has a realistic approach to the friendship between women.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

This movie is based on the stories of four women who wish to break out and live their desires. The film features Konkona Sen Sharma, Plabita Borthakur, Ahana Kumra, and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead roles. A fearlessly feminist film, it holds a mirror to the present times we live in.

Pink

Pink is the film that gave Taapsee Pannu a role that was applauded by all. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary, the story of the film is about three women who are sexually harassed and molested and later the trio move to court to fight against the perpetrators.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma: Times When They Gave Major Sister Goals

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Never Fail To Give Twinning Goals; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.