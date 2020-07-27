Aamir Khan To Wrap Up 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Shoot In Georgia And Turkey?

It seems that Aamir Khan, along with the makers of his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, has reportedly decided to shoot the last remaining portions of the movie in Georgia and Turkey. According to media reports, this decision was made after the team of the film decided that it will not be fruitful to wait for shooting the film in the Northern parts of India owing to the ongoing pandemic. Aamir, along with the makers, is thus planning to instead resume the shoot in locations like Turkey and Georgia where the sets of the movie will have to be erected to get the required ambiance.

Aamir Khan has decided to shoot the film in Georgia and Turkey

Reportedly, the Talaash actor has taken this decision because both these countries which are separated by a two-hour flight distance have been faring well in curbing the COVID-19 virus. A source close to Aamir and the movie has also revealed this new development to a daily. The source said that Aamir along with the director of the film, Advait Chandan, has waited for quite some time for things to get normalized.

But they have been observing that it has been four months and the number of cases is still on the rise. The source further added that they are not ready to wait further for an ambitious movie like Laal Singh Chaddha. Thus, Aamir and Advait have zeroed on in locations like Turkey and Georgia to complete the last leg of the shoot.

The movie was supposed to have a Christmas release

According to media reports, 30 to 35 per cent of the movie is yet to be shot. The PK actor along with the makers of the film is working towards the efficient completion of the movie. Reportedly the release of Laal Singh Chaddha was said to be December 25, 2020, if the pandemic situation would not have been in the picture. The source further revealed that it now remains to be seen when the movie will go on to be completed.

The source also added that till now, the film, Laal Singh Chaddha has panned out quite well so the makers are working towards completing the last leg of the film in a systematic manner. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks movie, Forrest Gump.

