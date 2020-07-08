Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Sport Undyed, Grey Hair In A Brief Appearance; See Photos

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made a public appearance on July 7, 2020, Tuesday. He was spotted taking his pet dog to the vet. The actor gave a rare glimpse amid the lockdown and sported grey hair. Khan’s photos have been making rounds on different social media platforms. Check them out:

Aamir Khan flaunts his grey hair in public

Bollywood star Aamir Khan appeared briefly in public while taking his dog to the vet. He flaunted his undyed, grey hair and donned casual outfit. The actor had reportedly refrained from colouring amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The pictures feature Aamir Khan in a plain black tee hugging his toned muscles. He paired it with checkered grey pants. The actor is visible holding his pet dog in arms while posing for the paparazzi. See the actor’s photos.

Aamir Khan was visible at the clinic in the picture. He reportedly spoke to a man outside the door before entering the place. Moreover, a policeman accompanied the actor.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao reportedly marked her appearance while going out for grocery shopping. The paparazzi spotted her in a plain white tee, loose pants, and boots, as she embraced her grey hair. Apart from covering her face with a mask, Rao was visibly holding multiple bags and a sling purse. Check out how fans reacted to the couple’s photos.

During the lockdown period, the duo rarely made any public appearance. Previously, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were reportedly visible outdoors at the funeral of the former’s longtime assistant, Amos in May. They donned masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Dostana': Interesting Trivia About The 1980 Film

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

It is not the first time Aamir Khan flaunted his salt pepper hair. Recently, the actor’s daughter Ira Khan shared a photo with him on the occasion of Father’s Day this year. It features the duo posing gracefully for the camera.

Aamir Khan has sported grey hair and accessorized white-framed glasses for a complete look. The picture showcases his daughter standing behind the actor in casual clothes. Moreover, in the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Ira Khan wrote, “Happy Father's Day!â¤ðŸ¤— Thanks for being you".

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.