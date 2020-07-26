Prabhas Starrer 'Saaho' Surpasses Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' Box Office Records In Japan; Read

As Japan lifted restrictions on movie theaters, Prabhas' Saaho hit a large number of screens in the country. The Telugu film was dubbed into the Japanese language for the audience to watch. As per reports, Prabhas' Saaho set new records and it has now become the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie in Japan.

Saaho box office records

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film Saaho re-released in Japan and reportedly churned massive numbers at the box office on its opening day. The Sujeeth's directorial surpassed Aamir Khan's sports drama Dangal and became the biggest Indian opener in Japan. Reportedly Prabhas's Saaho also emerged as one of the top five Indian films in Japan among Sridevi's English Vinglish, Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, Rajinikanth's Muthu, Prabhas-Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan-Sanya Malhotra starrer, Dangal.

Aamir Khan's Dangal hit the screens in Japan on April 6, 2018. Reports have it that the film, by the end of the third weekend in Japan, that's April 22, minted nearly 50 million yen (Rs 3 crore). Meanwhile, Prabhas' Saaho collected massive numbers in South and amassed an average collection in Bollywood too. The songs from the film were lauded by fans.

Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday and Murli Sharma among others. The film is produced under the banner of UV Creations. Reportedly, Prabhas had also taken a pay cut for the movie.

Prabhas and Aamir Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Prabhas is all set to share screen space with Deepika Padukone in director Nag Ashwin's next, which will be a science-fiction film. Moreover, Prabhas recently also dropped the first look poster of his upcomer - Radhe Shyam, which also stars Pooja Hegde in a lead role. Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was slated to release during Christmas this year. However, owing to the pandemic, the makers are reportedly considering to postpone its release date.

