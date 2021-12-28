As the movie, Atrangi Re has garnered tons of love and appreciation from the audience and critics, it was recently marked as the most-watched film on the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. It is a delight to know that the movie has now crossed another milestone as it marked a record-setting opening weekend on the platform.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, movie stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay in the lead with other talented actors namely Seema Biswas, Ashish Verma, Dimple Hayathi, Pankaj Jha and others.

Atrangi Re makers feel grateful for the love received from audience

Speaking about Atrangi Re’s successful weekend, director Aanand L Rai stated how he was grateful that the movie received so much love and the performances, plot and music were highly appreciated. He also referred to the film as their labour of love and added that it felt like a 'complete win' because the audience’s verdict was the final verdict. He stated-

“Atrangi Re is a labour of our love and when something you have worked so hard for, sparks such a strong emotion in your audience, it feels like a complete win, because the audience’s verdict is the final verdict. We are grateful that the film has received so much love and that the performances, music and plot are being widely appreciated. It’s very humbling and gratifying.”

Even the producer Bhushan Kumar commented on Atrangi Re’s successful streak so far and thanked the audience for all the love they showered on their film. He said-

“We are pleased to hear that the movie is breaking records on Disney+ Hotstar and that the audience is enjoying what we have put together for them. Thank you for all the love you have showered on Atrangi Re.”

Talking about Atrangi Re’s record-breaking numbers on the platform, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment network, Disney Star India, said, “We, at Disney+ Hotstar, are constantly looking to introduce our viewers to differentiated content. Atrangi Re is an unheard story of love and it fits perfectly on our roster. We are thrilled to hear that the viewers are enjoying the film and that the film is raking in the views. We hope to continue entertaining our viewers with more content like this.”

