'Atrangi Re' Co-stars Akshay Kumar And Dhanush 'look Up To Each Other' In New Post

The entire film industry is buzzing with excitement as the release date of Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial venture titled Atrangi Re is inching closer. The film featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Tamil star Dhanush promises an unusual and twisted tale of love story. Apart from the magical posters and intriguing characters, the fresh pairing of the actors on screen has got the netizens hooked to the film.

Further fueling the anticipation of the masses, the cast of Atrangi Re decided to share a glimpse into their exceptional chemistry of screen ahead of the release. Check out the new post from the Khiladi actor with his co-star Dhanush.

Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in a new post

Taking to his Instagram on December 12, the 54-year-old actor shared a glimpse into his recent meeting with his Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush. In the candid picture, both the actors can be seen cheerily clicking a selfie to mark the moment. The actor aptly captioned the picture by talking about how they look up to each other and their work. He wrote, ''Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. ‘Sir, I always look up to you,’ he said. I replied, ‘I look up to your amazing talent.’ Then we both looked up. And this happened'' On the other hand, Dhanush shared the same picture and expressed his gratitude towards the seasoned actor for being a part of the movie. He wrote, ''Thanks for being a part of atrangire sir ❤ had a blast working with you. @akshaykumar''

However, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush were not the only ones creating memories off-screen as the stars also met up with their director Aanand L Rai. The same was shared on the latter's Instagram as he wrote, ''A person can achieve everything by being simple and humble. These two proves it right !!!! @akshaykumar @dhanushkraja 🧡🧡''

More on Atrangi Re

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film focuses on Sara Ali Khan's character getting embroiled in a love triangle with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The music for the movie is given by musical maestro A R Rahman. It is set to release on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja/Akkistaan