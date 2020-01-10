Ayushmann Khurrana REFUSES Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila Biopic For This Reason?

Indian film director Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of his next film which is tentatively titled Aaj Kal. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the pivotal roles. Apart from this film, Imtiaz Ali too following the trend of bringing the brave stories of the real-life figure to the silver screen.

As per reports, he is currently opting for a biopic and his subject is about a Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The reports also suggest that Ayushmann Khurrana has been approached for this biopic.

There were also reports stating that back in December, Imtiaz Ali was considering Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana for the lead role of the film but now reports suggest that Ayushmann Khurrana has rejected the film due to personal reasons. There is no official announcement released by either the makers or the actor as of yet.

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies have become major hits at the box office and he has also given fans major hits in 2019 with films like Bala, Dream Girl, Article 15. The actor has now planned to take a sabbatical and choose scripts at a slower pace. It was also said that Ayushmann has planned to take a four-month break after the release of his upcoming film.

Talking about the film, Imtiaz Ali’s film is based on Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar was considered as the Elvis of Punjab and was known for addressing subjects of extramarital affairs, alcohol-drug abuse and short-tempered nature of Punjabi men.

Regarded as a legend of the Punjab music industry. Amar had an unfortunate death at the age of 27. Seems like Imtiaz Ali will have to find another prolific actor for Amar Singh Chamkila biopic.

What's next for Aysuhmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana's next, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, is all set to release on February 21. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan deals with the story of a conservative family who comes to terms with the fact that their son is homosexual. The sequel will also star Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao who played the supporting roles in the film Badhaai Ho as Ayushmann Khurrana’s parents.

Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram, Imtiaz Ali Instagram

