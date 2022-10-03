'Aashiqui 3' 'will Be A Huge Struggle' For 'wonderful Actor' Kartik Aaryan, Says Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy rose to immense fame with his stint in the 1990 film Aashiqui alongside Anu Agarwal. The actor recently opened up about the franchise's third installment which will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan, noting that it'll be a 'huge struggle' for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hitmaker to live up to the original. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Roy also heaped praise on the 'wonderful' star and sent Kartik Aaryan best wishes as he leads the franchise.

Rahul Roy opens up on Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3

Talking about Aashiqui 3, Rahul told the publication, "The presentation might be innovative and exciting for today’s audience, and I have no doubt about it… It will be a huge struggle for Kartik to live up to."

Further discussing Kartik's acting mettle and his choice of films, Roy added, "Kartik is a wonderful young actor. He has a history of picking the right films. I haven’t spoken with him yet, but I hope to do so soon… The box-office figures are also working in Kartik’s favour, so I wish him all the best in continuing the great franchise."

Roy made his acting debut with Aashiqui, which became a franchise with Mohit Suri's 2013 film Aashiqui 2. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, the movie was also a blockbuster hit. Coming to Aashiqui 3, makers are yet to announce the female lead opposite Kartik.

More on Kartik Aaryan's work front

The actor was last seen alongside Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022. He will now appear in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Manisha Koirala, will hit theatres on February 10, 2023. He also has films like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Captain India in the pipeline.

